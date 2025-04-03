Corruption Allegations Rock Former Council Chairman of Rajouri

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has initiated legal proceedings against Darbar Chowdhary, a former chairman of the Block Development Council in Rajouri, citing disproportionate assets.

Chowdhary, who once served as sarpanch of Dhanore Gorsian, is under scrutiny following a probe indicating he amassed substantial wealth far beyond his official earnings during his tenure.

The Bureau, alongside local law enforcement, conducted searches at his premises, uncovering multiple properties, luxury vehicles, and assets allegedly registered under family members' names. Documents seized are now subject to detailed examination as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)