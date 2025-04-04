U.S. Approves $400 Million Patriot Missiles Deal with Kuwait
The U.S. Department of State has greenlit a potential $400 million deal to upgrade and recertify Patriot missiles for Kuwait. The Pentagon confirmed RTX Corporation as the primary contractor for the transaction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 00:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Department of State has sanctioned a prospective deal valued at $400 million for the upgrade and recertification of Patriot missiles destined for Kuwait, according to an announcement made by the Pentagon on Thursday.
In this high-profile defense transaction, RTX Corporation has been named the principal contractor, poised to execute the comprehensive upgrade and recertification of the missile systems.
This agreement, if completed, will bolster Kuwait's defense capabilities, enhancing their existing Patriot missile systems with state-of-the-art technology, reflecting strong defense ties between the U.S. and Kuwait.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing on China Allegations
Elon Musk Meets Pentagon Leaders Amid Government Cuts
Elon Musk's Pentagon Visit Sparks Controversy
Pentagon Briefing Controversy Involving Elon Musk and U.S.-China Relations
Elon Musk Calls for Pentagon Staff Prosecution Over NYT Leaks