U.S. Approves $400 Million Patriot Missiles Deal with Kuwait

The U.S. Department of State has sanctioned a prospective deal valued at $400 million for the upgrade and recertification of Patriot missiles destined for Kuwait, according to an announcement made by the Pentagon on Thursday.

In this high-profile defense transaction, RTX Corporation has been named the principal contractor, poised to execute the comprehensive upgrade and recertification of the missile systems.

This agreement, if completed, will bolster Kuwait's defense capabilities, enhancing their existing Patriot missile systems with state-of-the-art technology, reflecting strong defense ties between the U.S. and Kuwait.

(With inputs from agencies.)