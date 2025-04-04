Left Menu

Probing Signals: Pentagon Launches Investigation into Defense Secretary’s Messaging App Use

The Pentagon’s Inspector General is investigating Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s use of a commercial texting app for coordinating U.S. strikes on Yemen. Concerns focus on whether DoD guidelines were met and if classified information was compromised. The probe also reviews compliance with classification and record-keeping mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 00:39 IST
Probing Signals: Pentagon Launches Investigation into Defense Secretary’s Messaging App Use
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon's Inspector General has initiated an investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's use of a commercial texting application to coordinate sensitive military operations in Yemen. The probe, announced Thursday, focuses on whether Hegseth adhered to Defense Department guidelines and if any classified details were compromised during the March 15 airstrikes.

Amidst the controversy, Hegseth maintains that no classified information was divulged within the Signal app conversations, even though they included precise launch times and targeting details, according to The Atlantic. The magazine's report emerged after Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg was included in the chat by accident.

Steven Stebbins, the acting Inspector General, outlined the evaluation's objectives: assessing adherence to DoD policies on commercial messaging apps and ensuring compliance with classification and records retention standards. The review, sparked by Senate Armed Services Committee leaders, will occur in Washington D.C. and at US Central Command in Florida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025