Probing Signals: Pentagon Launches Investigation into Defense Secretary’s Messaging App Use

The Pentagon's Inspector General has initiated an investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's use of a commercial texting application to coordinate sensitive military operations in Yemen. The probe, announced Thursday, focuses on whether Hegseth adhered to Defense Department guidelines and if any classified details were compromised during the March 15 airstrikes.

Amidst the controversy, Hegseth maintains that no classified information was divulged within the Signal app conversations, even though they included precise launch times and targeting details, according to The Atlantic. The magazine's report emerged after Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg was included in the chat by accident.

Steven Stebbins, the acting Inspector General, outlined the evaluation's objectives: assessing adherence to DoD policies on commercial messaging apps and ensuring compliance with classification and records retention standards. The review, sparked by Senate Armed Services Committee leaders, will occur in Washington D.C. and at US Central Command in Florida.

