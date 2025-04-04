Pentagon's Signal Dilemma: Unveiling Security Breaches

Pentagon's acting inspector general has opened an investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's use of the Signal messaging app to communicate military plans, raising concerns about policy violations. The review, initiated following a request from Congress, aims to assess compliance with DoD communication protocols.

The inquiry focuses on the incident where journalist Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly added to a Signal chat, exposing sensitive military details shared by top officials, including Hegseth, about operations against Houthi militants in Yemen. This incident has raised alarms over the security of using commercial apps for official military communication.

Officials in congressional hearings expressed worries about the potential exposure of classified information. The Trump administration defends that no classified data was compromised. However, the investigation seeks to clarify the extent of the breach and ensure stricter adherence to security protocols in the future.

