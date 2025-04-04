Canada Strikes Back: Tariffs and Trade Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has unveiled a bold response to recent U.S. trade measures by imposing a steep 25% tariff on American vehicles failing to meet the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal requirements. This move is a strategic counter to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos.

Carney's announcement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing trade tensions between the two North American nations. The new tariffs, estimated to generate C$8 billion, will be directed toward aiding auto workers affected by these international trade disputes.

Canada has been vigorous in its retaliatory measures, having previously implemented a 25% tariff covering C$30 billion worth of U.S. imports, including popular goods such as orange juice and motorcycles. Ontario has also moved against U.S. interests by canceling contracts and freezing incentives for Tesla, showing Canada's determination to stand firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)