Canada Strikes Back: Tariffs and Trade Tensions
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced 25% tariffs on non-compliant U.S. auto imports in response to U.S. trade measures. These tariffs aim to support Canadian auto workers. Canada has previously taken various retaliatory actions, including tariffs on U.S. goods and restricting government contracts with U.S. companies.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has unveiled a bold response to recent U.S. trade measures by imposing a steep 25% tariff on American vehicles failing to meet the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal requirements. This move is a strategic counter to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos.
Carney's announcement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing trade tensions between the two North American nations. The new tariffs, estimated to generate C$8 billion, will be directed toward aiding auto workers affected by these international trade disputes.
Canada has been vigorous in its retaliatory measures, having previously implemented a 25% tariff covering C$30 billion worth of U.S. imports, including popular goods such as orange juice and motorcycles. Ontario has also moved against U.S. interests by canceling contracts and freezing incentives for Tesla, showing Canada's determination to stand firm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- tariffs
- Mark Carney
- U.S. trade
- auto imports
- USMCA
- retaliation
- Trump
- trade tensions
- automotive
ALSO READ
EU Delays Tariff Retaliation: A Strategic Pause in Transatlantic Trade Tensions
Israel strikes Lebanon in retaliation for rockets targeting Israel, in heaviest exchange of fire since the ceasefire, reports AP.
White House says President Trump will announce tariffs on auto imports at a White House news conference on Wednesday, reports AP.
Trump Unleashes 25% Tariff on Auto Imports: Economic Ripple Ahead
Global Tensions Rise as U.S. Tariffs on Imported Vehicles Spark Retaliation