Federal Judge Upholds Trump's Arts Funding Certification Requirement

In a controversial decision, a federal judge has paved the way for the Trump administration to insist that arts organizations certify they will not endorse 'gender ideology' if they wish to obtain grant money from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

Judge William Smith, based in Providence, Rhode Island, denied a request from several arts and theater groups, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), for a preliminary injunction to prevent the policy's implementation. This NEA policy is in response to an executive order from President Trump, who upon resuming office, mandated the federal government only recognize two sexes and prohibited agencies from using grant funds for the promotion of 'gender ideology'.

The policy has sparked legal action from organizations including the Rhode Island Latino Arts and the National Queer Theater. They argue the policy forces self-censorship and alters artistic projects. Despite the NEA pausing the certification requirement until further notice, the plaintiffs are concerned this policy could resurface, arguing it infringes on First Amendment rights and the NEA's statutory obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)