Federal Judge Rules on NEA's 'Gender Ideology' Grant Policy

A federal judge has paved the way for the Trump administration to demand that arts organizations seeking funding from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) certify their commitment to not promoting 'gender ideology.'

U.S. District Judge William Smith, based in Providence, Rhode Island, decided against granting a preliminary injunction sought by several arts groups and the ACLU to halt the policy. The NEA has paused the policy's implementation pending further review, awaiting a potential new policy by April 30.

The Trump administration argues that the withdrawal of the policy renders the case moot. However, plaintiffs contend that it violates free speech protections under the First Amendment, potentially leading to a return of the certification requirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)