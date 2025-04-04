Left Menu

Congress to Challenge Constitutionality of Wakf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court

The Congress party plans to challenge the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Supreme Court, claiming it undermines constitutional principles. The bill passed in Parliament, gaining approval from Rajya Sabha. The party is also contesting other legislative amendments including the CAA and the RTI Act in the Supreme Court.

The Congress party announced on Friday its intention to contest the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, recently passed by Parliament. The announcement comes amid ongoing concerns over the bill's alignment with constitutional values.

According to AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the party will soon escalate the matter to the Supreme Court. The bill, which secured Rajya Sabha approval, has been critiqued by the party as part of a broader pattern by the Modi government to undermine constitutional provisions.

Ramesh highlighted that the Congress is simultaneously challenging other legislative changes in the Supreme Court, including the CAA, 2019, amendments to the RTI Act, 2005, and the Conduct of Election Rules, 2024, demonstrating its commitment to defending India's constitutional framework.

