Congress to Challenge Waqf Amendment: A Constitutional Battle

The Congress plans to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Supreme Court, arguing its unconstitutionality. Passed in Parliament, the bill is criticized by opposition as anti-Muslim. Despite strong resistance, it was approved after debates. Congress vows to protect constitutional values against perceived governmental assaults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Party announced plans to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Supreme Court. The bill, passed by Parliament amid contentious debate, faces criticism from opposition parties for its stance towards minority communities.

Congress leaders argue that the legislation contradicts constitutional principles. Despite strong objections labeling the bill 'anti-Muslim', it was approved in both houses of Parliament with significant majorities.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh reiterated their commitment to defending constitutional values, drawing parallels to ongoing legal challenges against other government amendments affecting minority rights and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

