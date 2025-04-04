UN Condemns Widespread Extrajudicial Killings Amid SAF Recapture of Khartoum

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, expressed grave concern and outrage on Thursday following credible reports of widespread extrajudicial executions of civilians in Khartoum. These disturbing incidents occurred in the wake of the city's recapture by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on 26 March, highlighting an escalating humanitarian and human rights crisis in Sudan.

"I am utterly appalled by the credible reports of numerous incidents of summary executions of civilians in several areas of Khartoum, reportedly due to suspicion of collaboration with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)," said High Commissioner Türk. "It is imperative that Sudanese military commanders take immediate and decisive action to halt these arbitrary killings."

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) examined multiple alarming videos posted on social media since the end of March, predominantly recorded in the southern and eastern regions of Khartoum. The footage graphically depicted armed individuals, including uniformed personnel and others in civilian attire, openly executing civilians. Perpetrators in some videos explicitly claimed their actions as punishments against alleged supporters of the RSF.

Specific reports have attributed numerous executions directly to SAF personnel, state security officials, and militias affiliated with the SAF. In Janoub Al Hezam, an area in southern Khartoum, at least twenty civilians, among them a woman, were reportedly murdered in cold blood by SAF-affiliated groups.

Furthermore, the OHCHR expressed deep concern over the rising prevalence of online hate speech and targeted incitements to violence, with publicly shared lists identifying alleged RSF sympathizers. This troubling trend has disproportionately affected ethnic groups from the Darfur and Kordofan regions, exacerbating the risk of ethnically motivated violence and potential atrocities.

High Commissioner Türk emphasized the severity of extrajudicial killings, underscoring that such acts constitute grave breaches of international human rights and humanitarian law. "Individual perpetrators and those bearing command responsibility must face accountability under international criminal law," he stated firmly.

The UN Human Rights Office has urgently called upon all parties involved in the conflict to uphold their responsibilities under international law by respecting the fundamental right to life of all individuals without distinction. Additionally, the High Commissioner demanded that Sudanese authorities initiate immediate, independent, and transparent investigations into these atrocities, aligning with international human rights standards. The goal is clear: ensuring accountability for perpetrators and safeguarding the victims' rights to justice and truth.

As Sudan continues to face profound political instability and violence, international observers and human rights organizations remain vigilant, monitoring developments closely and advocating for immediate actions to prevent further human rights abuses.