Devastating Drone Assaults: Russia Targets Kharkiv Yet Again

In a severe escalation, Russia launched a drone barrage on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv overnight, killing at least four and injuring 35, according to regional officials.

The attack, the fourth on Kharkiv this week alone, severely damaged residential quarters and sparked fires, leaving rescue teams working through the night in search of survivors.

Amidst the chaos, Ukraine's air defense shot down 42 of 78 drones, highlighting the relentless targeting of cities like Kharkiv, now a frequent air attack target. Other regions including Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia also suffered damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)