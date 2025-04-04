Left Menu

Devastating Drone Assaults: Russia Targets Kharkiv Yet Again

Russia launched a significant drone attack on Ukraine, primarily targeting Kharkiv, leading to casualties and injuries. This marks the fourth attack in a week on the city, damaging residential areas. Ukrainian defenses intercepted multiple drones, and authorities continue to manage the aftermath and identify victims.

Devastating Drone Assaults: Russia Targets Kharkiv Yet Again
In a severe escalation, Russia launched a drone barrage on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv overnight, killing at least four and injuring 35, according to regional officials.

The attack, the fourth on Kharkiv this week alone, severely damaged residential quarters and sparked fires, leaving rescue teams working through the night in search of survivors.

Amidst the chaos, Ukraine's air defense shot down 42 of 78 drones, highlighting the relentless targeting of cities like Kharkiv, now a frequent air attack target. Other regions including Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia also suffered damage.

