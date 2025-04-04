Advancing Justice: New Court and Facilities Inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Justice SK Kait underscored the importance of accessible justice during a virtual inauguration of new family courts and judicial housing facilities.

The new court buildings in Jhabua and Balaghat are designed to efficiently handle family disputes with well-equipped spaces, fostering justice accessibility and efficiency.

A child-friendly courtroom has been introduced in Dhar district to provide a secure environment for young victims, while new residential complexes aim to improve judicial officers' work focus and efficiency. The projects, costing Rs 24 crore, mark significant progress in the state's judicial infrastructure.

