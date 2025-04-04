Advancing Justice: New Court and Facilities Inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh
Chief Justice SK Kait inaugurated new family courts and judicial housing in Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing justice accessibility. The new facilities in Jhabua and Balaghat aim to ease family dispute resolutions, while a child-friendly courtroom in Manawar ensures young victims feel secure. Projects cost Rs 24 crore, enhancing judicial efficiency.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Justice SK Kait underscored the importance of accessible justice during a virtual inauguration of new family courts and judicial housing facilities.
The new court buildings in Jhabua and Balaghat are designed to efficiently handle family disputes with well-equipped spaces, fostering justice accessibility and efficiency.
A child-friendly courtroom has been introduced in Dhar district to provide a secure environment for young victims, while new residential complexes aim to improve judicial officers' work focus and efficiency. The projects, costing Rs 24 crore, mark significant progress in the state's judicial infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia Races to Enhance Caspian Sea Naval Facilities
AAFT Makes History with 124th Batch Inauguration
President Ramaphosa to Attend Inauguration of Namibia’s First Female President, as Countries Deepen Bilateral Ties
Kerala's New Political Landmark: The Inauguration of AKG Centre
Ashok Leyland Revives Andhra Plant with Historic Inauguration