Political Tensions Flare at Wayanad Township Inauguration

The Kerala Opposition Congress has sharply criticized the jeering of their MLA, T Siddique, during the launch of a government township project in Wayanad. Accusing CPI(M) of orchestrating the disruption, they decried the silence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and cabinet ministers during the incident.

Siddique, who has been active in rehabilitation efforts for landslide survivors, faced boos allegedly from individuals recruited by CPI(M) workers. The Congress party emphasized their contributions alongside public funds towards constructing homes for disaster victims.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, called the reaction of the government a breach of decorum and highlighted the need for fair acknowledgment of collective efforts in disaster mitigation. The event underscored significant political undercurrents within regional governance affairs.