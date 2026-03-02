Health Facilities Under Siege: Explosive Attacks in Iran

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday that a Tehran hospital has been evacuated following explosions in the vicinity. The incident occurred amidst ongoing U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran, which commenced on February 28.

Reports suggest that three other medical facilities may have been affected by these attacks. The WHO is actively verifying these claims to assess the extent of the damage, focusing on Motahari Hospital in Tehran, as well as centers in Sarab and Hamadan.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council, Iran's ambassador criticized the assaults as indiscriminate, while the WHO's primary goal remains the confirmation of the incidents, refraining from casting blame. The organization collaborates with the Iranian government in managing health emergencies and disease control.

