Escalating Tensions: Drone Strikes Shut Down Middle East Oil Facilities

Saudi Arabia's largest domestic oil refinery, Ras Tanura, was shut down on Monday following a drone strike amid a series of regional attacks involving Israel, the United States, and Iran. These closures have led to widespread shutdowns of oil and gas facilities across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict caused a 13% spike in oil prices, reaching over $82 per barrel, while supply chains through the strategic Strait of Hormuz have ground to a near halt. The ripple effect has resulted in the suspension of oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan and Israeli gas fields.

Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura facility remains under control, as intercepted drones caused limited damage, according to Saudi authorities. Meanwhile, the region braces for further escalation, potentially drawing Gulf states closer to U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran.