Turmoil in Middle East: Oil Facilities Under Siege

Saudi Arabia temporarily shut down its biggest domestic oil refinery, Ras Tanura, following a drone strike, as a source confirmed. The move is part of wider precautionary shutdowns across the Middle East amid escalating conflicts involving Israel, the U.S., and Iran, affecting oil and gas facilities significantly.

This wave of attacks, stretching into a third day, has resulted in halted oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan and major gas field shutdowns in Israel. The unrest has pushed oil prices to $82 a barrel, the highest since January 2025. Shipping activities in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil transport, remain disrupted.

Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura complex, a pivotal hub on the Gulf Coast, plays a critical role in the kingdom's oil exports. Despite the shutdown, Saudi authorities report that local supply remains unaffected, though the incident marks a notable escalation in regional tensions, potentially aligning Gulf states closer with U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)