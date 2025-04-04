High Court Transfer Drama: TASMAC Seeks Fair Play

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider the Tamil Nadu government's request to move its case challenging the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent searches on state-run TASMAC from the Madras High Court to another jurisdiction. This comes after the original court recused itself without explanation.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan acknowledged the urgency, as presented by senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari. The plea has been filed under Article 139A, enabling case transfers between high courts.

The ED uncovered significant financial irregularities involving unaccounted cash and illicit payments in the liquor sector. TASMAC requests protection for its employees from ED harassment, citing potential federalism violations in the investigation's territorial limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)