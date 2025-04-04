Left Menu

Cries for Justice Amid Online Harassment in Philippine Drug War

Families of victims from the Philippine drug war appeal for investigations into online harassment following the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte. The families, facing fierce online intimidation, urge the National Bureau of Investigation to identify perpetrators to enable legal action, while misinformation continues to spread.

  • Philippines

Families affected by the Philippine drug war have called on law enforcement to investigate coordinated online harassment campaigns against them. These victims, including Sheerah Escudero, are seeking accountability for the attacks they have faced since former President Rodrigo Duterte's arrest.

Katherine Panguban of the National Union of People's Lawyers highlighted the intense online abuse directed at these families, who are often labeled as liars and frauds. Victims, such as Escudero, are subjected to slanderous messages aiming to discredit their pursuit of justice for lost loved ones.

Human rights lawyer Kristina Conti, also a target of online aggression, is pushing the National Bureau of Investigation to trace and identify those spreading false information. The urgency of these calls for action comes as Duterte faces trial for crimes against humanity related to his administration's anti-drug operations.

