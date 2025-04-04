Kenyan Court Allows Meta to Face Lawsuit Over Alleged Role in Ethiopian Ethnic Violence

A Kenyan court has allowed Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to face a lawsuit over its alleged involvement in inciting ethnic violence in Ethiopia. The lawsuit, initiated by the Katiba Institute and two Ethiopian researchers, argues that Facebook's algorithms fueled hate speech during the Tigray conflict from 2020 to 2022.

Despite Meta's argument that local courts lack jurisdiction in cases against it outside registered areas, Kenya's High Court dismissed this claim. "The court here has refused to shy away from determining an important global matter," expressed Nora Mbagathi, director of the Katiba Institute.

The plaintiffs, including Abrham Meareg, whose father was killed following threats on Facebook, demand Meta establish a restitution fund and adjust its algorithms to prevent hate speech. The case highlights the need for increased accountability in content moderation by global tech companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)