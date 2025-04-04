Security Intensified After Anwar Manippady Faces Death Threats
Anwar Manippady, former Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairman, received multiple death threats via internet-based calls, sparking serious concerns. Calls began Wednesday, April 3rd, with voices in different languages. The threats referenced his comments on Waqf properties. Authorities are investigating, with police enhancing Manippady's security.
- Country:
- India
Former Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairman Anwar Manippady claims he's received multiple death threats through internet-based calls, raising alarm over his safety.
These threatening calls started late Wednesday and escalated into early April 3rd, with over ten calls made in less than eight hours. The unknown callers spoke various languages, including Hindi, Urdu, Malayalam, and Tulu, with one speaking in 'Queen's English,' suggesting potential international ties.
Manippady believes these are not mere pranks, feeling targeted after Union Home Minister Amit Shah referenced his views on Waqf properties. Police are investigating, tracing digital footprints believed to be from VoIP platforms. Senior BJP leaders demand swift action to secure Manippady's safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
