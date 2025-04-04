Left Menu

Controversy Over Waqf Bill: A Legal Challenge

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed filed a Supreme Court plea challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, asserting it infringes on Constitutional rights by imposing unjust restrictions on Waqf properties, thus undermining Muslim religious autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:48 IST
Controversy Over Waqf Bill: A Legal Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed has escalated his opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, by filing a petition in the Supreme Court, arguing the bill contravenes Constitutional provisions.

The plea contends that the bill arbitrarily restricts Waqf properties' management, which Jawed claims undermines the religious autonomy of the Muslim community in India.

Filed with the assistance of advocate Anas Tanwir, the petition criticizes the bill for discriminating against Muslims by imposing constraints that are absent in other religious endowments' governance. The bill saw divisive support in both houses of the Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025