Controversy Over Waqf Bill: A Legal Challenge
Congress MP Mohammad Jawed filed a Supreme Court plea challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, asserting it infringes on Constitutional rights by imposing unjust restrictions on Waqf properties, thus undermining Muslim religious autonomy.
Congress MP Mohammad Jawed has escalated his opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, by filing a petition in the Supreme Court, arguing the bill contravenes Constitutional provisions.
The plea contends that the bill arbitrarily restricts Waqf properties' management, which Jawed claims undermines the religious autonomy of the Muslim community in India.
Filed with the assistance of advocate Anas Tanwir, the petition criticizes the bill for discriminating against Muslims by imposing constraints that are absent in other religious endowments' governance. The bill saw divisive support in both houses of the Parliament.
