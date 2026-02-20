Patil, CM Sai Review JSJB 2.0 Progress as Chhattisgarh Scales Community Water Recharge Drive

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri C. R. Patil, along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, today chaired a high-level review meeting on Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 2.0 with all District Collectors of the State, reaffirming Chhattisgarh’s leadership in community-driven water conservation and groundwater recharge.

The meeting was organised by the National Water Mission, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the Government of Chhattisgarh.

Senior Leadership Reviews District-Level Innovations

The review was attended by senior officials including:

Shri V. L. Kantha Rao , Secretary, DoWR, RD & GR

Smt. Archana Verma , Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Water Mission

Shri Rajesh Toppo, Secretary, Government of Chhattisgarh

Presentations were made by District Collectors of Durg, Bilaspur and Surajpur, showcasing district-level progress, innovative practices and community-led groundwater recharge initiatives under JSJB 2.0.

The districts highlighted large-scale mobilisation, convergence of schemes and implementation of low-cost, scientifically designed recharge structures.

Chhattisgarh’s National Leadership in JSJB

Chhattisgarh emerged as a national frontrunner during JSJB 1.0, securing second position nationally after creating more than four lakh recharge structures within a short period.

Several districts were honoured for exemplary performance, reinforcing the State’s reputation for strong community participation in water conservation.

Under JSJB 2.0, Chhattisgarh has reported:

Over 88,000 completed works

More than 42,000 ongoing works

demonstrating sustained momentum across districts.

Successful Local Models Highlighted

The meeting revisited innovative groundwater recharge models that have emerged from the State, including:

CREDAI–Raipur Low-Cost Recharge Model

Developed in partnership with the Raipur Municipal Corporation, this model demonstrates how urban institutions can support affordable recharge interventions.

Korea District “5 Percent Model”

Under this initiative, farmers dedicated a portion of their agricultural land for rainwater recharge, showing how community-led land contribution can generate meaningful outcomes.

These examples underscored that locally suited, low-cost solutions backed by public participation can deliver scalable groundwater benefits.

CM Sai: Chhattisgarh Will Set New Benchmarks

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to intensify conservation efforts under JSJB 2.0.

He stated that Chhattisgarh will strive once again to lead by example and ensure district-level performance becomes a benchmark for other States.

Patil: Water Conservation Must Become a Jan Andolan

Addressing District Collectors, Union Minister C. R. Patil emphasised the urgency of building adequate recharge capacity before the onset of the monsoon.

He noted that under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership, JSJB has evolved into a nationwide Jan Andolan, transforming water conservation into a people’s movement.

Focus on Funds, Monitoring and Convergence Before March 2026

The Minister highlighted that significant funds have been earmarked under MGNREGA for water conservation and urged optimal utilisation before 31 March 2026.

He called for:

Focused action in critical and semi-critical districts

Regular monitoring and timely data uploads on the JSJB portal

Stronger convergence with community participation and CSR support

Chhattisgarh Poised to Accelerate Under JSJB 2.0

Congratulating the State for its achievements, Shri Patil expressed confidence that Chhattisgarh will further accelerate its efforts under JSJB 2.0 and continue setting national benchmarks in sustainable water management and groundwater recharge.