President Bio Swears in New Minister of Energy Dr. Abdul Rahim Jalloh

In a significant event at the State House, His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Minister of Energy, Dr. Abdul Rahim Jalloh. The ceremony marked a crucial step in the President's continued commitment to enhancing the energy sector in Sierra Leone, ensuring that the country's citizens have access to sustainable and reliable electricity.

The event was attended by several high-ranking officials, with the Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service, Mr. John Sumaila, playing a key role in the proceedings. In his opening remarks, Mr. Sumaila reiterated the constitutional process that had led to Dr. Jalloh's appointment, highlighting that Parliament had unanimously approved the nomination based on the President’s recommendation. Mr. Sumaila formally introduced the new Minister to President Bio, who then administered the oath of office, officially confirming Dr. Jalloh in his new position.

Speaking to the audience, Dr. Abdul Rahim Jalloh expressed his sincere gratitude to President Bio for the trust placed in him. Acknowledging the weight of the responsibility, Dr. Jalloh noted the challenges ahead but remained determined to overcome them. “I am deeply honored by this appointment and fully aware of the immense responsibility it carries,” Dr. Jalloh stated. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring energy access and efficient delivery to all citizens of Sierra Leone, noting that energy is a critical element of national development and progress.

During the ceremony, President Bio took the opportunity to commend Dr. Jalloh on his appointment, offering his full support as he takes on the challenges of overseeing the country’s energy sector. “There are enormous challenges ahead, but take them on with determination,” President Bio remarked. “You can always count on my support.” The President’s comments underscored the significance of the energy sector in Sierra Leone’s economic growth, calling for innovative solutions to expand electricity access and ensure sustainability.

Dr. Jalloh, who brings over four decades of experience in both national and international energy systems, was praised for his extensive background in engineering and energy management. His expertise is expected to be pivotal in the ongoing efforts to modernize the country’s energy infrastructure and increase the accessibility of electricity across Sierra Leone. Having worked in various capacities, both locally and abroad, Dr. Jalloh is well-equipped to address the multifaceted challenges facing the country’s energy sector, including the integration of renewable energy sources and the improvement of grid reliability.

The President’s administration has consistently focused on increasing energy access as a cornerstone of development. With Dr. Jalloh now in charge of the Ministry of Energy, there are high expectations for transformative changes in how energy is generated, distributed, and consumed in Sierra Leone. His appointment aligns with President Bio’s broader agenda to create a more sustainable and equitable future for all Sierra Leoneans.

As Dr. Jalloh embarks on this new chapter, he has promised to leverage the wealth of knowledge and expertise available within the ministry and beyond, aiming to work collaboratively with both national and international stakeholders. The success of this effort will be crucial in realizing Sierra Leone’s long-term vision of becoming a country with accessible, sustainable, and affordable energy for all its citizens.

With Dr. Jalloh’s appointment, the Ministry of Energy has received a leader who is both experienced and driven, equipped to steer the country’s energy agenda forward in the years to come.