Celebrating Tribal Heritage: Sarhul Mahotsav 2025 Marks Major Step in Cultural Preservation

In a remarkable event under the "Hamari Parampara, Hamari Virasat" program, held in conjunction with Sarhul Mahotsav 2025, India’s indigenous tribal heritage took center stage in New Delhi today. The event, which coincides with the 150th Birth Anniversary Year of Bhagwan Birsa Munda (Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh), brought together representatives from tribal communities, government officials, and cultural experts to celebrate and preserve the traditions of India’s tribal populations. Organized by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) in collaboration with the Government of Jharkhand, this celebration of tribal heritage was an essential milestone in highlighting the contributions of tribal communities in India's cultural and ecological preservation.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, and Shri Sanjay Seth, the Union Minister of State for Defence. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, MoPR, Shri Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, MoPR, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Government of Jharkhand. Over 560 tribal representatives from Jharkhand also attended the event, making it a vibrant representation of the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, while addressing the gathering, emphasized the vital role of preserving India’s tribal culture, which encompasses local languages, music, food, and traditions. He highlighted that the documentation of "Lok Bhasha, Bhoosha, Bhojan, Sangeet" (folk languages, attire, food, and music) is crucial to keeping these traditions alive for future generations. Reflecting on the immense contributions of the tribal communities in India’s history, Prof. Baghel paid tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and his significant role in the freedom struggle. He acknowledged the relentless efforts of tribal communities in the fight against British colonialism, particularly their struggle to protect vital resources such as "Jal–Jangal–Jameen" (water, forest, and land). Prof. Baghel also pointed out that the environmental conservation efforts of Adivasis have not only been part of their heritage but are critical to global ecological health. He urged the tribal communities to focus on educating their children, emphasizing that education is the cornerstone of their future prosperity.

Shri Sanjay Seth, Union Minister of State for Defence, in his address, reflected on Bhagwan Birsa Munda's inspiring legacy. He praised the cultural richness and awareness of the tribal groups in Jharkhand, which have greatly contributed to the cultural fabric of India. Speaking about the Tribal Museum in Ranchi, which stands at the site where Bhagwan Birsa Munda was imprisoned during British rule, Shri Seth lauded its role as an inspirational center for future generations. Echoing the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Seth stated that the connection between heritage and development is vital, and the Sarhul festival in New Delhi sends a strong message about the importance of conserving water, forests, and land. He emphasized that the tribal community's contributions to preserving India's civilizational values are unparalleled and highlighted how Sarhul, a festival celebrated in Jharkhand, reflects the deep connection between tribal communities and nature.

Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, underscored the importance of preserving tribal cultural heritage as a vital part of India’s diverse traditions. He pointed out that tribal songs, music, folklore, and traditions are invaluable treasures that require urgent protection. Shri Bharadwaj informed the audience that over 3,000 villages in Jharkhand have pledged to actively participate in efforts to safeguard their cultural practices, art, and traditions. He called for enhanced efforts to make Jharkhand a model state for cultural preservation, showing how community involvement can be a catalyst for safeguarding these priceless legacies.

The program also included a range of cultural performances, showcasing the rich diversity of tribal traditions. These included the traditional Mundari dance of the Santhali community and Munda tribal storytelling, which captivated the audience with their vibrancy and depth. Additionally, there were engaging discussions on the role of Gram Sabhas (village councils) in heritage conservation and the initiatives being undertaken by the government to promote indigenous traditions. Tribal leaders also shared valuable insights on grassroots governance and the importance of community-led efforts in cultural preservation.

The event served as an important reminder of the need to preserve the customs and practices of India’s indigenous populations, who have contributed significantly to the country’s history, culture, and environment. By highlighting the importance of tribal heritage through events like Sarhul Mahotsav, the government and tribal communities are taking important steps towards ensuring that these invaluable traditions continue to thrive for generations to come.