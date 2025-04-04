Left Menu

Privacy vs. Publicity: Delhi High Court Levies Penalty on Shazia Ilmi

The Delhi High Court fined BJP leader Shazia Ilmi for withholding information in a defamation plea. Ilmi claimed journalist Rajdeep Sardesai violated her privacy during a TV debate, but the court found her claims largely unfounded. Sardesai was instructed to remove specific footage from social media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:54 IST
Shazia Ilmi
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday imposed a financial penalty on BJP leader Shazia Ilmi for "wilfully suppressing" facts in her defamation suit concerning a TV broadcast with journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

The court acknowledged that airing footage of Ilmi exiting a debate without her consent breached her privacy. Following sharp exchanges during a July 2024 debate on the Agniveer scheme, Ilmi left midway, alleging subsequent social media posts by Sardesai were objectionable and invasive.

Despite Ilmi's claims of privacy violation, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora criticized her for failing to prevent the recording. As a result, Ilmi was ordered to pay Rs 25,000 to the Delhi High Court Bar Clerks' Association. Sardesai was directed to remove certain footage from his X handle, albeit some parts were protected under the defense of truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

