India-Sri Lanka Relations: Power, Defense, and Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Sri Lanka aims to solidify ties in sectors including energy, defense, and trade. Economic recovery and cross-border collaboration are central themes.

Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha implies significant agreements, especially in energy, will emerge, bolstering the India-Sri Lanka relationship.

Defense cooperation also moves forward as a structured pact, alongside numerous development projects and India's substantial support for Sri Lanka's economic revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)