Assam Cabinet's Bold Steps Towards Flood Preparedness and Cultural Promotion

The Assam Cabinet approved various initiatives including local embankment monitoring committees for flood preparedness, promotion of Assamese language in official documents, establishment of a climate centre, anti-trafficking policies, and funding for free drugs services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:58 IST
The Assam Cabinet made significant decisions aimed at improving flood preparedness and cultural preservation. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the formation of local embankment monitoring and flood preparedness committees to engage local communities directly in these efforts.

Apart from flood management, the Cabinet also enacted measures to promote Assamese and other regional languages in official government communications, effective from April 14, aligning with the Assamese New Year. Furthermore, a dedicated climate centre for cities was greenlit to drive urban climate action.

In a bid to address social issues, the Cabinet introduced a policy against human trafficking and witch-hunting while also approving funds for healthcare improvements. Additionally, a management committee for a tea community skill center and a budget for free drug services were established.

