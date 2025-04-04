Left Menu

Gurugram's SAATH Initiative: Police Champion Senior Citizen Safety

Gurugram Police have introduced the SAATH initiative to aid senior citizens. This program ensures elderly residents register online or via helpline, with frequent visits by local officers. It aims to enhance safety by storing emergency contacts, verifying aides, and raising awareness about scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:14 IST
Gurugram's SAATH Initiative: Police Champion Senior Citizen Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram Police have unveiled a new initiative named Senior Assistance and Timely Help (SAATH) aimed at supporting the city's senior citizens. Launched by Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora at Community Center Sector 4, this program targets residents aged 70 and above, offering them a safety net through direct police involvement.

Under the SAATH initiative, senior citizens are encouraged to register their details on the Gurugram Police website or via the Senior Citizen Helpline. For those without internet access, the helpline provides an alternate means to register. These details are then reviewed by the local police station's SHO, who will personally meet each registered individual to ensure effective communication and safety measures.

The area's beat in-charge takes on the role of caretaker, visiting senior citizens every ten days and saving emergency contact information in their phones. Additionally, the program includes verifying the backgrounds of drivers and domestic help. To bolster security, officials will educate the elderly about ongoing crimes and offer emergency assistance, assuring prompt aid when needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025