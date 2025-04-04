Gurugram's SAATH Initiative: Police Champion Senior Citizen Safety

Gurugram Police have unveiled a new initiative named Senior Assistance and Timely Help (SAATH) aimed at supporting the city's senior citizens. Launched by Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora at Community Center Sector 4, this program targets residents aged 70 and above, offering them a safety net through direct police involvement.

Under the SAATH initiative, senior citizens are encouraged to register their details on the Gurugram Police website or via the Senior Citizen Helpline. For those without internet access, the helpline provides an alternate means to register. These details are then reviewed by the local police station's SHO, who will personally meet each registered individual to ensure effective communication and safety measures.

The area's beat in-charge takes on the role of caretaker, visiting senior citizens every ten days and saving emergency contact information in their phones. Additionally, the program includes verifying the backgrounds of drivers and domestic help. To bolster security, officials will educate the elderly about ongoing crimes and offer emergency assistance, assuring prompt aid when needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)