Kerala Land Dispute: BJP Gains Momentum with Waqf Bill Support

In Kerala's Munambam, 50 people embroiled in land disputes joined BJP following the Waqf (Amendment) Bill's passage. Backed by the Catholic Church, they have long protested the Waqf Board's land claims. BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar pledged political support, while opposition voices questioned the bill's effectiveness in resolving the dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Following the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 50 residents from Munambam, Kerala, officially joined the BJP amid ongoing land disputes. The shift occurred on Friday, as BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar assured residents of the party's backing in their struggle for revenue rights.

The residents, supported by the Catholic Church, have protested for 174 days against the Waqf Board's land claims. The BJP's alliance promised to reinforce their efforts until a resolution emerges. Chandrasekhar emphasized the party's commitment to the residents' cause at a gathering in Munambam.

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, questioned the bill's ability to resolve the ongoing issues. Amidst criticism of appeasement politics by opposing parties, BJP leaders maintained the bill's intention to provide land rights security without community bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

