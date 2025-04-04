Train Tragedies: Alarming Rise in Assaults

In a harrowing incident, a minor girl was reportedly raped in the washroom of a moving train, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP). The incident occurred on April 3, as the victim was traveling with her family.

The accused, a man in his 20s, allegedly followed her to the washroom and committed the assault. The GRP confirmed a case has been filed at the Railway Police Station in Secunderabad and an investigation is in progress. The accused is being interrogated.

In another gut-wrenching event on March 22, a 23-year-old woman leaped from a train to escape an attempted rape. Traveling alone in the ladies' compartment of an MMTS train, she sustained injuries while avoiding assault. The police are on the lookout for the suspect who fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)