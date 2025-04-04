UN Experts Urge Pakistan to Halt Forced Deportation of Afghans

UN experts have issued a strong plea to Pakistan, urging the nation to halt its plans of forcibly deporting Afghan refugees and to cease any ongoing pressures on this vulnerable group. The call stresses compliance with international human rights statutes and the inviolable principle of non-refoulement.

The experts particularly highlighted their concern over the gendered and intersectional impacts, insisting on Pakistan's historical duty as a neighboring refuge for countless Afghans. The deadline for voluntary departure, initially set for March 31, could potentially see an extension after local reports suggested a new date of April 10, though official confirmation remains absent.

The situation for the approximately 1.3 million Afghan refugees is critical, as many face being pushed back to Afghanistan, potentially subjecting them to gender-based violence and systemic rights violations despite international advisories against such deportations from the UNHCR.

