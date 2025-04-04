Left Menu

UN Experts Urge Pakistan to Halt Forced Deportation of Afghans

UN experts have called on Pakistan to halt plans to forcibly deport Afghan refugees. They stress the importance of upholding international human rights and the non-refoulement principle, cautioning against gendered impacts. The deportation deadline was March 31, with potential extension to April 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:01 IST
UN Experts Urge Pakistan to Halt Forced Deportation of Afghans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UN experts have issued a strong plea to Pakistan, urging the nation to halt its plans of forcibly deporting Afghan refugees and to cease any ongoing pressures on this vulnerable group. The call stresses compliance with international human rights statutes and the inviolable principle of non-refoulement.

The experts particularly highlighted their concern over the gendered and intersectional impacts, insisting on Pakistan's historical duty as a neighboring refuge for countless Afghans. The deadline for voluntary departure, initially set for March 31, could potentially see an extension after local reports suggested a new date of April 10, though official confirmation remains absent.

The situation for the approximately 1.3 million Afghan refugees is critical, as many face being pushed back to Afghanistan, potentially subjecting them to gender-based violence and systemic rights violations despite international advisories against such deportations from the UNHCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025