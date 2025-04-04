Left Menu

Gujarat Congress MLA Faces Charges Amid Police Clash in Demolition Protest

Gujarat Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama and 39 supporters face charges after clashing with police during a protest against a demolition in Veraval town. Accused of rioting and injuring three policemen, including ASI Hiren Zala, the group detained but later released, faces legal action under new provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Veraval | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:12 IST
In Gujarat's Veraval town, Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama and 39 of his supporters have been charged with rioting after an altercation with law enforcement. The clash left three policemen injured as Chudasama's group protested a demolition operation within his constituency.

The incident occurred when Chudasama, the MLA from Somnath, opposed the demolition in the Prabhas Patan locality. The situation escalated when his supporters threw stones at police officers attempting to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to three policemen, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Hiren Zala.

Following the unrest, 15 protesters, including the MLA, were detained and later released after receiving legal notices as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These developments have led to further legal scrutiny, with charges including rioting and preventing public servants from performing their duties filed against Chudasama and his supporters.

