Gujarat Congress MLA Faces Charges Amid Police Clash in Demolition Protest

In Gujarat's Veraval town, Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama and 39 of his supporters have been charged with rioting after an altercation with law enforcement. The clash left three policemen injured as Chudasama's group protested a demolition operation within his constituency.

The incident occurred when Chudasama, the MLA from Somnath, opposed the demolition in the Prabhas Patan locality. The situation escalated when his supporters threw stones at police officers attempting to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to three policemen, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Hiren Zala.

Following the unrest, 15 protesters, including the MLA, were detained and later released after receiving legal notices as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These developments have led to further legal scrutiny, with charges including rioting and preventing public servants from performing their duties filed against Chudasama and his supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)