Enhanced Security Measures in West Bengal for Peaceful Ram Navami

The police in West Bengal have heightened security measures to prevent any law and order issues during Ram Navami celebrations. Key areas marked sensitive have been reinforced with additional personnel and surveillance. Public communication and monitoring of social media are part of the strategy to ensure peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:59 IST
  Country:
  India

The West Bengal police have implemented stringent security protocols to prevent disturbances during the upcoming Ram Navami festivities, a senior officer confirmed on Friday.

Security presence has been significantly increased in districts flagged as sensitive, drawing on past incidents of unrest. Authorities are focusing on intelligence-based operations, ensuring a robust police presence throughout the state, especially in vulnerable zones, informed the officer to PTI.

Police officers' leaves are canceled until April 9 as a preventative step. Enhanced police patrols and public advisories will be executed, particularly in Howrah, Hooghly, Uttar Dinajpur, and Malda. Social media activity is under scrutiny to curb false information that could potentially incite violence during the celebrations, explained the officer. In Kolkata, approximately 5,000 officers will be on duty, backed by CCTV and drone surveillance. The administration plans to document the processions through photography and videography and engage religious leaders to ensure adherence to festival guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

