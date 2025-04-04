Columbia's New Patrol Officers: A Fusion of Campus and City Police

Columbia University has named 36 special patrol officers, as confirmed by a university spokesperson. These officers, authorized by the NYPD, will have the same powers as city police. The arrangement came to light amidst uproar over students' pro-Palestinian protests, which saw Columbia relying on NYPD intervention last year.

Columbia's application for the special patrol officers, protected under New York's peace officer law, allows these individuals to perform warrantless searches and arrests. Despite these powers, the officers will remain unarmed. Columbia's Board and University Senate are at odds over the decision, pointing to a lack of consultation with the university community about NYPD involvement.

Initiated well before recent political developments, Columbia's decision reflects pressure from the federal government to reinforce campus security following accusations of antisemitism. This move aims to reduce dependence on the NYPD while ensuring campus safety and compliance with federal demands, despite concerns about transparency and governance at the prestigious Ivy League institution.

