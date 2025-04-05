Left Menu

Judge Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Maryland Man

A U.S. judge demands the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongfully deported to El Salvador, stressing the lack of legal grounds for his removal. The Trump administration's hardline policies face scrutiny, as Garcia's legal team fights for his return, while the government acknowledges the error.

Updated: 05-04-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 02:08 IST
A U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis has ordered the Trump administration to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident deported in error to El Salvador, within three days. This case emerges as a critical examination of the administration's stringent deportation policies.

Despite the government's acknowledgment of its mistake, they maintained a lack of legal authority to bring him back. However, Abrego Garcia's legal representatives argue otherwise, asserting that the administration has the power to rectify its error.

This case highlights ongoing constitutional issues surrounding the administration's immigration strategies, drawing attention to the broader implications of rapidly executed deportations under less conventional laws like the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

