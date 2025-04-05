Judge Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Maryland Man

A U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis has ordered the Trump administration to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident deported in error to El Salvador, within three days. This case emerges as a critical examination of the administration's stringent deportation policies.

Despite the government's acknowledgment of its mistake, they maintained a lack of legal authority to bring him back. However, Abrego Garcia's legal representatives argue otherwise, asserting that the administration has the power to rectify its error.

This case highlights ongoing constitutional issues surrounding the administration's immigration strategies, drawing attention to the broader implications of rapidly executed deportations under less conventional laws like the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)