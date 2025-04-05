Philippines-China Spy Allegations Escalate Tensions

The Philippines has raised concerns following the detention of three of its citizens in China on espionage charges. The allegations come as part of Beijing's claim that the individuals were gathering military intelligence. This development may be a response to the Philippines' crackdown on suspected Chinese agents.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council in the Philippines, Jonathan Malaya, dismissed the espionage claims, stating the arrested individuals were ordinary citizens involved in a scholarship exchange program between the provinces of Hainan and Palawan. According to Malaya, they lacked military training and were pre-vetted by Chinese authorities.

This incident adds another layer to the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea, where multiple countries, including both China and the Philippines, have asserted claims. Recent arrests of Chinese nationals in the Philippines for alleged intelligence activities have further strained relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)