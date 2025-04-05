Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Demolition Drive in Gurugram's DLF Phases

The Supreme Court has ordered a halt to the demolition of unauthorized constructions in Gurugram's DLF Phases 1 to 5, maintaining status quo while a plea by the DLF Qutub Enclave RWA is considered. The RWA argues the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has sole authority over such actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Supreme Court has intervened to halt the demolition drive targeting unauthorized constructions in Gurugram's DLF phases 1 to 5. The apex court directed the local authorities to maintain the status quo while deliberating on a plea submitted by the DLF Qutub Enclave Residents Welfare Association.

The plea challenges the Haryana government's Town and Country Planning Department's authority to dismantle properties that have been converted from residential to commercial use. Represented by senior advocate Indira Jaising, the association insists that only the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has the jurisdiction to undertake such actions.

This development follows the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order for prompt action against unauthorized developments, which the RWA contends is contradictory to previous clarifications on jurisdiction. Meanwhile, the Town and Country Planning Department has issued thousands of show-cause notices and demolition notices, further complicating the legal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

