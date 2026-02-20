Left Menu

MCD Revives Community-Driven Park Initiative with New RWA Policy

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is revamping policy efforts to involve Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in park maintenance through a public-private partnership framework. Officials announced on Friday that the initiative aims to tackle existing issues of upkeep and manpower shortages in the city's green spaces.

Under this renewed scheme, RWAs would utilize their manpower to maintain the parks, with the horticulture department providing financial support and free compost. Currently, the department oversees over 15,000 parks, but faces challenges due to a shortage of gardeners. The new policy recommends Rs 13,500 per acre monthly for maintenance across all 12 MCD zones.

To be eligible, RWAs must be registered under the Societies Act, have a functional bank account, and submit audited financials. Planning to present the proposal at an upcoming meeting, officials also aim to address healthcare and property tax-related matters. The policy first introduced over a decade ago was halted in 2022 due to budget issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

