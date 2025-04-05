Left Menu

Bastar's Naxalite Era Declines as Tribals Embrace Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserts that Naxals will not impede tribal development in Bastar, urging them to surrender arms. He highlights government initiatives to mainstream former rebels and announces plans for regional development. The 'Bastar Pandum' festival will be elevated to national significance next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:00 IST
Bastar's Naxalite Era Declines as Tribals Embrace Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Saturday that the development of tribal communities in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region will not be deterred by Naxalite activities. Shah urged Naxals to abandon violence and reintegrate into society.

Speaking at the state's 'Bastar Pandum' festival, Shah reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating the Naxal threat by March 2026. He emphasized that security forces would address those refusing to surrender, while surrendering individuals would receive support from both Union and state entities.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma pledged incentives for villages aiding in Naxalite surrenders. Shah announced plans for the festival to gain national recognition next year with a possible inaugural visit from President Droupadi Murmu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025