Bastar's Naxalite Era Declines as Tribals Embrace Development
Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserts that Naxals will not impede tribal development in Bastar, urging them to surrender arms. He highlights government initiatives to mainstream former rebels and announces plans for regional development. The 'Bastar Pandum' festival will be elevated to national significance next year.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Saturday that the development of tribal communities in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region will not be deterred by Naxalite activities. Shah urged Naxals to abandon violence and reintegrate into society.
Speaking at the state's 'Bastar Pandum' festival, Shah reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating the Naxal threat by March 2026. He emphasized that security forces would address those refusing to surrender, while surrendering individuals would receive support from both Union and state entities.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma pledged incentives for villages aiding in Naxalite surrenders. Shah announced plans for the festival to gain national recognition next year with a possible inaugural visit from President Droupadi Murmu.
