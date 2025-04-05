Israeli Dealer Yaniv Benaim Surfaces in Goa Drug Bust
Israeli national Yaniv Benaim, known for exposing a drug nexus in Goa in 2010, was arrested by Goa Police. The Anti-Narcotics Cell seized charas and cocaine from his residence. Previously, Benaim jumped bail but was detained in Peru. His past revelations led to the arrest of several policemen.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:06 IST
- Country:
- India
On a late Friday night in North Goa, the Goa Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended Yaniv Benaim, also known as Atala, an Israeli national infamous for a decade-old drug scandal.
Officials report that during the raid at his Siolim village residence, authorities confiscated significant quantities of charas and cocaine, valued at over Rs 9 lakh.
Benaim gained notoriety in 2010 after a spy cam video unveiled his involvement in the drug nexus, leading to the arrest of several law enforcement officers. Having evaded bail and fled to Peru, he was captured in 2011.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- Israeli
- drug dealer
- Yaniv Benaim
- charas
- cocaine
- narcotics
- police-arrest
- drug-nexus
- Goa Police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Won't let even a kilo of narcotics enter India or smuggled out of country, says Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
Kerala's D-Hunt Initiative: A Successful Crackdown on Narcotics
Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Detained Under Anti-Narcotics Law: A Major Crackdown on Drug Syndicates
Kerala's All-Out Battle Against Narcotics: A Comprehensive Anti-Drug Campaign
Massive Narcotics Destruction: Pune's Bold Step Against Drug Menace