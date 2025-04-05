Israeli Dealer Yaniv Benaim Surfaces in Goa Drug Bust

On a late Friday night in North Goa, the Goa Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended Yaniv Benaim, also known as Atala, an Israeli national infamous for a decade-old drug scandal.

Officials report that during the raid at his Siolim village residence, authorities confiscated significant quantities of charas and cocaine, valued at over Rs 9 lakh.

Benaim gained notoriety in 2010 after a spy cam video unveiled his involvement in the drug nexus, leading to the arrest of several law enforcement officers. Having evaded bail and fled to Peru, he was captured in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)