Israeli Dealer Yaniv Benaim Surfaces in Goa Drug Bust

Israeli national Yaniv Benaim, known for exposing a drug nexus in Goa in 2010, was arrested by Goa Police. The Anti-Narcotics Cell seized charas and cocaine from his residence. Previously, Benaim jumped bail but was detained in Peru. His past revelations led to the arrest of several policemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:06 IST
  • India

On a late Friday night in North Goa, the Goa Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended Yaniv Benaim, also known as Atala, an Israeli national infamous for a decade-old drug scandal.

Officials report that during the raid at his Siolim village residence, authorities confiscated significant quantities of charas and cocaine, valued at over Rs 9 lakh.

Benaim gained notoriety in 2010 after a spy cam video unveiled his involvement in the drug nexus, leading to the arrest of several law enforcement officers. Having evaded bail and fled to Peru, he was captured in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)

