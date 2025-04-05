Trump's Domestic Policies Face Judicial and Legislative Challenges
Recent developments highlight legal and legislative challenges Donald Trump's administration faces. A Maryland man deported by mistake must return, while the Senate moves Trump's tax cuts forward. The Supreme Court approved teacher training grant cuts, and tariffs prompt more Senate oversight. Meanwhile, protests are planned against Trump's policies.
A U.S. judge has ordered the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man wrongly deported under President Trump's policies, to the United States within three days. This ruling marks another legal challenge to the administration's stringent deportation measures.
In the Senate, a Republican-led measure endorsed by President Trump aims to extend the 2017 tax cuts while reducing government spending. The narrow 51-48 vote effectively bypasses Democratic opposition, allowing for significant legislative changes.
The Supreme Court has granted Trump's administration the green light to proceed with cuts to teacher training grants. This decision represents Trump's first significant judicial victory since re-assuming office, impacting educational initiatives across Democratic-led states.
