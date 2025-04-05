Netanyahu to Discuss Tariffs with Trump: A Pivotal White House Visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the White House on Monday for discussions with President Donald Trump regarding new tariff measures. According to several Israeli officials and a White House official, this meeting might represent the first attempt by a foreign leader to renegotiate the recent tariff impositions.

The unanticipated visit follows a surprise invitation from Trump, conveyed during a phone conversation amid Netanyahu's current visit to Hungary. The tariffs, announced by Trump last week, impose a 17% levy on specific Israeli exports to the U.S., threatening machinery and medical equipment sectors.

The talks may also broach topics such as Iran and Israel's conflict with Hamas. With the U.S. as Israel's main ally and largest trading partner, changes in tariff policies significantly affect economic relations, despite a long-standing free trade agreement between the nations.

