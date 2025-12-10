Left Menu

U.S.-Turkey Talks Aim for F-35 Program Resurgence

The U.S. and Turkey are in negotiations regarding Turkey's re-entry into the F-35 fighter jet program. The discussions focus on overcoming American sanctions imposed due to Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400 systems. Both nations aim for a resolution that fulfills their security interests.

Updated: 10-12-2025 13:11 IST
  • Turkey

The United States is actively engaging with Turkey to explore the possibility of Ankara rejoining the F-35 fighter jet program. The dialogue stems from Turkey's 2020 removal from the program after it acquired Russian S-400 air defense systems, resulting in U.S. sanctions.

Ambassador Tom Barrack emphasized that for Turkey to be allowed back into the F-35 program, it must adhere to U.S. law prohibiting the operation or possession of the S-400 system. He noted that the improved relationship between Trump and Erdogan has generated a new cooperative atmosphere conducive to negotiations.

Turkey remains hopeful for a breakthrough, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressing confidence in resolving the issue swiftly. However, the sticking point remains Turkey's possession of the S-400s, viewed by the U.S. as a threat to F-35 operations and NATO defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

