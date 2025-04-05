Cyber Extortion Network Busted: Four Arrested in Bank Account Scheme
Four individuals from Sikar, Rajasthan, have been apprehended for allegedly providing bank accounts to cybercriminals involved in a sexual extortion case, as per Gurugram police. A victim reported losing Rs 1.2 lakh due to fake pornographic videos used for blackmail. Investigations to catch the main culprits are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:55 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the Gurugram cyber police have arrested four individuals from Sikar, Rajasthan, for their alleged involvement in a cyber extortion racket.
As per law enforcement, these men provided bank accounts used by cybercriminals to scam a victim out of Rs 1.2 lakh by using fake pornographic videos for blackmail.
The primary culprits remain at large, with ongoing efforts to capture them. Meanwhile, the arrested individuals received monetary compensation for supplying the accounts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement