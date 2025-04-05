Outrage Erupts Over Alleged Employee Misconduct at Marketing Firm

A private marketing firm has come under fire following serious allegations of inhumane treatment toward its employees. Disturbing visuals aired on local television allegedly showed workers subjected to degrading treatment for failing to meet targets.

In response to the revelations, the state Labour Minister, V Sivankutty, has ordered an immediate investigation. The visuals showed a man forced to crawl on his knees, likened to a chained dog, an act reportedly used as punishment by the firm for underperformance.

With no formal complaints yet lodged, the police are investigating the incident, which first came to light at a subsidiary in Perumbavoor. The firm's owner denies the allegations, but the State Human Rights Commission has registered a case spurred by a lawyer's complaint.

