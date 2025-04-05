Left Menu

Outrage Erupts Over Alleged Employee Misconduct at Marketing Firm

A private marketing firm is accused of degrading treatment towards underperforming employees by making them perform humiliating acts. A state-led investigation and a case by the State Human Rights Commission have been launched after disturbing visuals emerged. The firm denies allegations, but scrutiny remains intense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:20 IST
Outrage Erupts Over Alleged Employee Misconduct at Marketing Firm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private marketing firm has come under fire following serious allegations of inhumane treatment toward its employees. Disturbing visuals aired on local television allegedly showed workers subjected to degrading treatment for failing to meet targets.

In response to the revelations, the state Labour Minister, V Sivankutty, has ordered an immediate investigation. The visuals showed a man forced to crawl on his knees, likened to a chained dog, an act reportedly used as punishment by the firm for underperformance.

With no formal complaints yet lodged, the police are investigating the incident, which first came to light at a subsidiary in Perumbavoor. The firm's owner denies the allegations, but the State Human Rights Commission has registered a case spurred by a lawyer's complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025