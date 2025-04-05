Left Menu

Uncovering COVID-19 Procurement Scandals: Interim Report Reveals Shocking Details

An inquiry commission led by Justice Michael D' Cunha submitted a second interim report to CM Siddaramaiah, detailing irregularities in COVID-19 equipment procurement under the BJP government. The extensive report covers corruption cases in several zones, prompting the establishment of an SIT and cabinet sub-committee for further action.

An inquiry commission investigating irregularities in the procurement of equipment and medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic has submitted its second interim report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The report, prepared by Retired Judge Michael D' Cunha, spans 1,808 pages and is organized into seven volumes, mostly focusing on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) areas.

In light of the findings, the government has formed a Special Investigation Team and a cabinet sub-committee to take further action, already leading to some officials facing consequences.

