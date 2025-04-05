Uncovering COVID-19 Procurement Scandals: Interim Report Reveals Shocking Details

An inquiry commission investigating irregularities in the procurement of equipment and medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic has submitted its second interim report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The report, prepared by Retired Judge Michael D' Cunha, spans 1,808 pages and is organized into seven volumes, mostly focusing on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) areas.

In light of the findings, the government has formed a Special Investigation Team and a cabinet sub-committee to take further action, already leading to some officials facing consequences.

