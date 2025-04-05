Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit: Security and Development in Jammu & Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Jammu and Kashmir to review security and development. His itinerary includes meetings with BJP leaders, a tour of the India-Pakistan border, tributes to police martyrs, and discussions on development and security. Shah cited a significant decrease in terrorism and violence in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:48 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, focusing on security and development in the region. Shah's itinerary includes a review of the border situation and discussions with BJP leaders, emphasizing government efforts to strengthen security.

A key engagement during Shah's visit will be a tour of a Border Security Force outpost in Kathua, along the India-Pakistan border, where he will assess the on-ground security arrangements. He will also meet with families of martyred Jammu and Kashmir police officers, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting them.

In Srinagar, Shah is scheduled to oversee development programs and hold a security review meeting. Earlier, he stated in the Rajya Sabha that since 2014, terrorism-related incidents and violence in Jammu and Kashmir have drastically decreased, showcasing successful counter-terrorism measures. The visit underscores the government's focus on stability and progress in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

