Netanyahu's High-Stakes Visit: Navigating Tariffs and Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set for a crucial meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. This visit aims to address the contentious tariff policy recently announced by the U.S., which could significantly impact Israeli exports.

Notably, the meeting marks a rare in-person dialogue with a foreign leader amid ongoing global tensions. Discussions won't just center on tariffs; they also aim to tackle regional matters such as Turkey's expanding influence in Syria and Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The meeting was reportedly initiated through a phone call on Thursday while Netanyahu was in Hungary. As the U.S. enforces a new 17% tariff on unspecified Israeli goods, the economic implications for Israel, which shares a long-standing trade alliance with the U.S., loom large.

