Tragic Discovery: Elderly Man Found Hanging in His Home

A tragic scene unfolded in Arjan Nagar as the body of a 70-year-old man, Subhash Dua, was found hanging at his residence on Saturday morning. Police suspect suicide but are yet to ascertain the motive.

The deceased's son, who resides in Delhi, discovered the hanging body around the staircase grills during a visit and immediately notified authorities. No suicide note was recovered at the scene.

Investigations are currently underway to unravel the circumstances leading to what appears to be a suicide. Authorities are piecing together events to determine any potential motives behind Dua's tragic death.

(With inputs from agencies.)