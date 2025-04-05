Tragic Discovery: Elderly Man Found Hanging in His Home
The 70-year-old Subhash Dua was found hanging in his house in Arjan Nagar. The body was discovered by his son during a visit. Police suspect suicide, although no note was found. The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause behind the suspected suicide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:28 IST
- India
A tragic scene unfolded in Arjan Nagar as the body of a 70-year-old man, Subhash Dua, was found hanging at his residence on Saturday morning. Police suspect suicide but are yet to ascertain the motive.
The deceased's son, who resides in Delhi, discovered the hanging body around the staircase grills during a visit and immediately notified authorities. No suicide note was recovered at the scene.
Investigations are currently underway to unravel the circumstances leading to what appears to be a suicide. Authorities are piecing together events to determine any potential motives behind Dua's tragic death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
