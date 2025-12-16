Tragic Discovery in Latur: Unraveling the Mystery of Two Lives
The bodies of a woman and a man were discovered in a pond in Maharashtra's Latur district, prompting a police investigation. The individuals, identified as Anita Laxman Telange and Rajkumar Shrangare, were separately married and missing under suspicious circumstances. An accidental death case has been filed as inquiries continue.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic discovery that has left a village in Latur district reeling, the bodies of a woman and a man were found floating in a pond. Identified as Anita Laxman Telange and Rajkumar Shrangare, police have launched an investigation into their deaths.
Telange and Shrangare were from Nalegaon village under Chakur tehsil, though Shrangare was currently residing in Ashtamode. Both were separately married and had families, raising questions about the circumstances leading to their deaths.
Telange had been reported missing recently, while Shrangare was reportedly missing for three days, albeit without a formal complaint. Post-mortems have been conducted, and an accidental death case is now registered as authorities probe the case.
